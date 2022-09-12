GRS Advisors LLC Makes New $12.36 Million Investment in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 637,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,362,000. Retail Opportunity Investments makes up about 3.1% of GRS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. GRS Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of Retail Opportunity Investments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,238,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,043,000 after buying an additional 297,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,382,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,090,000 after buying an additional 787,907 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,222,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,483,000 after buying an additional 312,668 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,142,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,590,000 after buying an additional 1,063,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,347,000 after buying an additional 687,460 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

Shares of ROIC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,058. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67.

Retail Opportunity Investments Increases Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 3.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

