GRS Advisors LLC Has $24.20 Million Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

GRS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,652 shares during the period. West Fraser Timber makes up approximately 6.1% of GRS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GRS Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of West Fraser Timber worth $24,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 158,797.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 158,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 158,797 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 130,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,724,000 after buying an additional 31,991 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 205,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at about $4,767,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 75.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 52,778 shares during the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WFG traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.80. 5,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,319. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.64.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.07 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 25.46%. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 25.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFG shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

