GRS Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 86,503 CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 86,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,959,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,638,000 after purchasing an additional 641,444 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,512,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,487,000 after buying an additional 548,150 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 411.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 188,701 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 177,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.42. 4,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,209. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 304.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.29%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,571.43%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTRE. Capital One Financial began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

