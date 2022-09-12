Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Shares Gap Up to $7.85

Shares of Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.85, but opened at $8.14. Grosvenor Capital Management shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 24.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Grosvenor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $68,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Grosvenor Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Grosvenor Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

