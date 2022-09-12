Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,012 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,012 shares during the quarter. Equitable accounts for approximately 1.2% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,795 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the first quarter worth $1,158,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Equitable by 46.6% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitable stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.93. 20,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,315. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.17. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,543,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,543,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,472 shares of company stock valued at $4,837,465. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Equitable in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

