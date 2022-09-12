Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

Enbridge Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,224. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.00.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

