Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 510,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,120 shares during the quarter. Trinity Capital accounts for about 5.9% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of Trinity Capital worth $9,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Trinity Capital by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Trinity Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

TRIN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,925. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trinity Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $480.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million. Research analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

In related news, insider Kyle Steven Brown acquired 6,060 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $95,505.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,895.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Trinity Capital news, CEO Steve Louis Brown bought 24,835 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $391,151.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kyle Steven Brown bought 6,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $95,505.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,895.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 34,152 shares of company stock valued at $536,587 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

