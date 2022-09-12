Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 219,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $166.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,381,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.36. The company has a market capitalization of $436.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

