Greenlight Capital Inc. Sells 142,500 Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Greenlight Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,500 shares during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned about 0.24% of AST SpaceMobile worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 21.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

AST SpaceMobile stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.30. 68,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,758. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 68.97%. The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

