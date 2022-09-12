Greenlight Capital Inc. Has $73.07 Million Stock Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 846,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Atlas Air Worldwide comprises 4.6% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned 3.00% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $73,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $3,320,022.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,467,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Performance

AAWW stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,293. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $101.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.06. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide to $102.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.