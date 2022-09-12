Greenlight Capital Inc. Has $36.06 Million Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,513,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344,000 shares during the quarter. Resideo Technologies accounts for 2.3% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned 1.04% of Resideo Technologies worth $36,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,677,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,600,000 after buying an additional 326,608 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 48.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,848,000 after buying an additional 2,918,450 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 17.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,769,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,354,000 after buying an additional 1,300,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,905,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,750,000 after buying an additional 331,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,658,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,017,000 after buying an additional 38,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Resideo Technologies stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.92. 7,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,031. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average is $22.71. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

