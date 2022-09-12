Greenlight Capital Inc. Has $23.01 Million Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Greenlight Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,697,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,700 shares during the period. GoPro makes up approximately 1.5% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings in GoPro were worth $23,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GoPro by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in GoPro during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of GoPro by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 16.7% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPRO shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on GoPro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GoPro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In other news, SVP Dean Jahnke sold 5,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $34,491.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,203.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPRO stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,034. The company has a market cap of $939.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. GoPro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.72 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

