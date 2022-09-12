Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.9% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,474. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

