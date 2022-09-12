Green Climate World (WGC) Price Hits $0.34 on Exchanges

Green Climate World (WGC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Green Climate World has a total market cap of $3.65 million and $105,641.00 worth of Green Climate World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Green Climate World has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Green Climate World coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Green Climate World

Green Climate World’s genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Green Climate World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,735,989 coins. Green Climate World’s official Twitter account is @WeGen_Official. Green Climate World’s official website is greenclimate.io.

Buying and Selling Green Climate World

According to CryptoCompare, “Green Climate world is a project aiming to improve the life on our planet.The core of the project is the WGC Token. The WGC token is a blockchain based cryptocurrency and also a ledger. All logs will be secure on the blockchain with no possibility for any kind of tempering or erasing by anyone.The main goal of Green Climate world is recording atmospheric data to their blockchain and planting trees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Green Climate World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Green Climate World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Green Climate World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

