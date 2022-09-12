Great Point Partners LLC Takes $1.40 Million Position in CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC)

Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 79,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000. CinCor Pharma makes up 0.3% of Great Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Great Point Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of CinCor Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CINC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Sunday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CinCor Pharma from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, acquired 500,000 shares of CinCor Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,073,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,218,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other CinCor Pharma news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc acquired 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,953,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,619,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,073,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,218,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,606,000 shares of company stock worth $48,180,000.

Shares of CINC stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,502. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72. CinCor Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $43.15.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

