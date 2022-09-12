Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC Invests $4.01 Million in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,000. Enphase Energy comprises approximately 0.6% of Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,350,000 after buying an additional 166,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,596,000 after buying an additional 60,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 22.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,984,000 after buying an additional 275,423 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH stock traded down $4.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $301.35. The company had a trading volume of 60,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,832. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 213.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.51. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $324.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $7,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,810,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,688 shares of company stock worth $47,924,311 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.17.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

