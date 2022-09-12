Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC Has $4.81 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,675 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 0.7% of Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Applied Materials by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 4,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.28. The company had a trading volume of 130,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,951,995. The firm has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.07 and a 200-day moving average of $109.84. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

