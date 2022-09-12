Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.82

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.82 and last traded at $23.71, with a volume of 6473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.46.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $21.25.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 29,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.