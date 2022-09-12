Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 0.5% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,085,000. Goff John C bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 3,222,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,177,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 489,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,641,000 after purchasing an additional 31,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.90. 78,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,530,023. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

