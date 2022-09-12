Grainger (LON:GRI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 335 ($4.05) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.26% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 369 ($4.46) target price on shares of Grainger in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 272 ($3.29) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Grainger from GBX 390 ($4.71) to GBX 345 ($4.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 347.29 ($4.20).

Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GRI traded up GBX 6.60 ($0.08) on Monday, reaching GBX 274 ($3.31). 176,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,980. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 282.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 290.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,304.76. Grainger has a 12 month low of GBX 256 ($3.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 331.40 ($4.00).

Insider Activity at Grainger

Grainger Company Profile

In related news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £297.54 ($359.52).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

