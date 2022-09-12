Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,666 Shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Longview Acquisition Corp. II were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avenir Corp bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 423,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,783 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 13.3% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 213,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $320,000. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

LGV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.83. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,856. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $9.97.

About Longview Acquisition Corp. II

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

