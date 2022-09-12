Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Sells 666 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 261.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth about $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth about $60,000.

Several research analysts have commented on ADC shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

ADC stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,592. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day moving average of $71.01. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $80.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 148.68%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

