Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,971 Shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,571,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 734.1% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,289,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,640 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,220,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 201.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 748,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,526,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSTB remained flat at $9.85 during trading on Monday. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,538. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

