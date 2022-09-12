Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Sells 206 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,580,000 after buying an additional 207,183 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,111,000 after buying an additional 292,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,725,000 after buying an additional 49,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 667,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,363,000 after buying an additional 338,068 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JACK traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,027. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.54 and its 200-day moving average is $77.21. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $105.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.04). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $398.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.51%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JACK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.04.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

