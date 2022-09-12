Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,136 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $90.43. 189,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,527,479. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.99 and a 200 day moving average of $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $177.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

