Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 160,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000. Far Peak Acquisition accounts for about 1.4% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Far Peak Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FPAC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Far Peak Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 73.8% during the first quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 18.8% during the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 15,022 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Far Peak Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FPAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.87. 4,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,796. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86.

Far Peak Acquisition Company Profile

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries.

