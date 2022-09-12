Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.46 Million in Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 244,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000. Founder SPAC makes up 2.2% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 0.62% of Founder SPAC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Founder SPAC in the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the first quarter worth about $5,210,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Founder SPAC by 1.6% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 626,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Founder SPAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. 58.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Founder SPAC

In other Founder SPAC news, major shareholder Atalaya Capital Management Lp acquired 381,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $3,875,077.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,186,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,338,854.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Founder SPAC Price Performance

Founder SPAC Profile

Shares of NASDAQ FOUN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.81. 3,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,006. Founder SPAC has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37.

Founder SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

