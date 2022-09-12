Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $133,000 in Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Viveon Health Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VHAQ. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Viveon Health Acquisition by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 77,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,301,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 418,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 72,657 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,262,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 832,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 84,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

Viveon Health Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VHAQ remained flat at $10.33 during mid-day trading on Monday. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,767. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23. Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

Viveon Health Acquisition Company Profile

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

