Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AUS. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 587.6% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 116,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 99,248 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 11.2% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 991,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 97.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 179,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 88,680 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at $250,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AUS remained flat at $9.78 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,305. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Profile

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

