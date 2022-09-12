Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Up 7.6%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) shot up 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.39. 738,253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 25,376,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.55.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter valued at about $904,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Grab by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 151,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 93,649 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,390,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

