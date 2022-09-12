Governors Lane LP Takes Position in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC)

Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,000. Governors Lane LP owned approximately 4.47% of Crescera Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,958,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,811,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,732,000.

Get Crescera Capital Acquisition alerts:

Crescera Capital Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

CREC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.00. 1,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,931. Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.