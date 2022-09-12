Governors Lane LP Takes $4.97 Million Position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF)

Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,000. Governors Lane LP owned 1.31% of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. 59.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ENTF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,240. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

