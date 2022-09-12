Governors Lane LP Takes $2 Million Position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX)

Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000. Governors Lane LP owned 0.80% of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,906,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $996,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,000,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEEX remained flat at $10.12 during mid-day trading on Monday. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,636. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $12.73.

About Games & Esports Experience Acquisition

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the interactive media, ecommerce, media, content and other intellectual property, sports and entertainment, and social media industries.

