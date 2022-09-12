Governors Lane LP Takes $12.23 Million Position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB)

Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,231,000. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II accounts for 0.9% of Governors Lane LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Governors Lane LP owned approximately 17.39% of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at $734,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,223,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at $2,450,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XPDB remained flat at $9.86 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,934. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the renewable and transition energy sector in North America.

