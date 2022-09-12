Governors Lane LP Purchases 70,332 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Governors Lane LP raised its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 124.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,332 shares during the quarter. Workday makes up about 2.2% of Governors Lane LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Governors Lane LP owned 0.05% of Workday worth $30,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $688,093,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,588,451,000 after acquiring an additional 840,799 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,255,000 after acquiring an additional 791,143 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 23,072.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,993,000 after purchasing an additional 598,730 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Workday by 28.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,253,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,616,000 after purchasing an additional 501,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,605 shares in the company, valued at $37,848,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $47,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,021 shares in the company, valued at $19,525,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,848,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WDAY traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.59. 46,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,963. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.97.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.