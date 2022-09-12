Governors Lane LP Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 74,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,839,000. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.1% of Governors Lane LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,552 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 96,150.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,850 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.11.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $163.65. The stock had a trading volume of 87,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,246,470. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.48 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $163.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $375,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,567,643.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,413,201. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

