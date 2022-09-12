Governors Lane LP Makes New $8.94 Million Investment in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB)

Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,942,000. Governors Lane LP owned 2.88% of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPAB. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NPAB stock remained flat at $9.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Profile

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

