Governors Lane LP Makes New $6.95 Million Investment in 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA)

Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 7 Acquisition by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 407,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 94,407 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,972,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,501,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

7 Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SVNA remained flat at $10.05 during midday trading on Monday. 7,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,275. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. 7 Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.08.

7 Acquisition Profile

7 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

