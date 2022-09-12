Governors Lane LP Invests $86,000 in LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVACW)

Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVACW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000.

Get LAVA Medtech Acquisition alerts:

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LVACW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.19. 329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,731. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18. LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.68.

About LAVA Medtech Acquisition

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare and healthcare-related industries primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVACW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LAVA Medtech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAVA Medtech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.