Governors Lane LP Invests $53,000 in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACW)

Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOACW. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth $34,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth $75,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Talon 1 Acquisition by 98.0% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 708,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 350,674 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TOACW remained flat at $0.10 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,886. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.13.

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

