Governors Lane LP Invests $4.92 Million in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING)

Governors Lane LP bought a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $426,000.

Get FTAC Zeus Acquisition alerts:

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

ZING stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,713. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.89.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Zeus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Zeus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.