Governors Lane LP Buys Shares of 251,012 Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW)

Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 251,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RGTIW. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Rigetti Computing Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGTIW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,235. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $4.94.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGTIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.