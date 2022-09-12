Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of GTIM opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.77. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Covalent Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Covalent Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Good Times Restaurants at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

