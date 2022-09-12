Golff (GOF) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $710,285.00

Golff (GOF) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Golff coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0618 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golff has a total market cap of $617,596.36 and $710,285.00 worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Golff has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Golff alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004462 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.18 or 0.00741370 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00014350 BTC.

Golff Profile

Golff launched on September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 coins. The official website for Golff is www.golff.finance. Golff’s official message board is medium.com/@GolffProtocol. Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golff Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.