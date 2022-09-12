Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 2,140,804 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140,804 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.96% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $3,069,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $412.88. The company had a trading volume of 54,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,737,526. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $404.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

