Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $977.09 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,625,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,040,011 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.60% of Marvell Technology worth $977,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,128,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 682,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,448 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.93.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.4 %

MRVL traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.42. 117,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,616,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.62. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,284,270 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

