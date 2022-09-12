Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Trading Down 3.9%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) was down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.20 and last traded at $27.43. Approximately 6,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,470,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLNG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.
Golar LNG Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.61.
Golar LNG Company Profile
Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.
