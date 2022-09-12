Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Trading Down 3.9%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) was down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.20 and last traded at $27.43. Approximately 6,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,470,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLNG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Golar LNG Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG by 324.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,914 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,655,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Golar LNG by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,318 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Golar LNG by 665.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,295,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,151,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.