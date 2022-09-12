GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lessened its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,993,685 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.61% of GoDaddy worth $82,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDDY. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 1,340.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDDY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,922. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $88.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 147.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $537,403.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,907 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

