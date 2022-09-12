Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Sells 6,669 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. cut its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,899,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,669 shares during the period. Algonquin Power & Utilities makes up approximately 1.3% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $29,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 77,388 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 234,295 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 282,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AQN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,785. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $624.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 240.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AQN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

