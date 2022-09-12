Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Sells 254,562 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. trimmed its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,562 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $27,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nutrien by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.24.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $4.24 on Monday, reaching $90.82. 331,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,457,292. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.80 and a 200 day moving average of $93.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

